Kotido Clans Offer 600 Acres of Land to Elders for Commercial Farming

19 Oct 2022, 12:42 Comments 120 Views Kotido, Uganda Environment Agriculture Report
Kotido Elders meeting over land

In May this year, the elders in Kotido district had requested 2,800 acres of land to start a joint commercial farming that they believe would be a solution to end hunger in the region. Already three clans have submitted to the call with each having offered 200 acres of land for cultivation.

 

