Kotido Clans Offer 600 Acres of Land to Elders for Commercial Farming

In short
In May this year, the elders in Kotido district had requested 2,800 acres of land to start a joint commercial farming that they believe would be a solution to end hunger in the region. Already three clans have submitted to the call with each having offered 200 acres of land for cultivation.
Kotido Clans Offer 600 Acres of Land to Elders for Commercial Farming19 Oct 2022, 12:42 Comments 120 Views Kotido, Uganda Environment Agriculture Report
