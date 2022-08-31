In short
Akore explained that this would be the best time for Elders from different clusters within Karamoja to come together and explore possible solutions to some of the issues affecting the region but not to enjoy when their people are dying of starvation due to hunger.
Kotido Elders Boycott Karamoja Cultural Festival Top story31 Aug 2022, 14:30 Comments 118 Views Karamoja, Uganda Lifestyle Tourism Report
Kotido Youth performing a traditional song during a peace meeting at Panyangara seed secondary school in kotido district
In short
Mentioned: Karamoja Elders Association
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.