Godfrey Eyoku
14:34

Kotido Elders Boycott Karamoja Cultural Festival Top story

31 Aug 2022, 14:30 Comments 118 Views Karamoja, Uganda Lifestyle Tourism Report
Kotido Youth performing a traditional song during a peace meeting at Panyangara seed secondary school in kotido district

Kotido Youth performing a traditional song during a peace meeting at Panyangara seed secondary school in kotido district

In short
Akore explained that this would be the best time for Elders from different clusters within Karamoja to come together and explore possible solutions to some of the issues affecting the region but not to enjoy when their people are dying of starvation due to hunger.

 

Tagged with: Boycott events Karamoja cultural events elders forum karamoja elders
Mentioned: Karamoja Elders Association

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.