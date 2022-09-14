Kotido Elders Rally Religious Leaders to Pray for Reformed Cattle Rustlers

In short
The Elders Council says that much as the government is succeeding in disarmament, there is a need to cleanse the reformed warriors who have surrendered their guns so that they are mentally prepared for lasting peace.
Kotido Elders Rally Religious Leaders to Pray for Reformed Cattle Rustlers14 Sep 2022, 09:13 Comments 82 Views Kotido district, Uganda Religion Security Report
In short
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces kotido elders council
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.