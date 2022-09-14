Godfrey Eyoku
Kotido Elders Rally Religious Leaders to Pray for Reformed Cattle Rustlers

14 Sep 2022, 09:13 Comments 82 Views Kotido district, Uganda Religion Security Report
Karamoja Elders during a security peace meeting.

The Elders Council says that much as the government is succeeding in disarmament, there is a need to cleanse the reformed warriors who have surrendered their guns so that they are mentally prepared for lasting peace.

 

