In short
Three grounded vehicles including one fuel tank were intercepted by Police in Kotido on Friday night as the they were being taken to Kampala.
Kotido Engineer in Trouble for Attempting to Illegally Take Grounded District Vehicles
1 May 2021
The intercepted trucks carrying on grounded cars from Kotido district parked at Police station in Kotido district
