Kotido Leaders Seek Restricted Movement of Labour Amid Hunger Crisis

In short
Lawrence Ongwara, the District Community Development Officer of Kotido says that many girls have ended up with unwanted pregnancies and HIV as they struggle to make ends meet in different places.
Kotido Leaders Seek Restricted Movement of Labour Amid Hunger Crisis24 Mar 2019, 10:48 Comments 136 Views Kotido, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: hunger in karamoja movement of pastoralists
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.