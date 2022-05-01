steven Ariong
10:52

Kotido Local Council Chairpersons Abandon Work Citing Death Threats

1 May 2022
In short
According to Onoria, the LC I chairpersons decided to abandon their roles after getting several death threats from the rustlers. "Our LC 1 Chairpersons are only holding their titles but they are not active because the rustlers are trailing them,” he said.

 

