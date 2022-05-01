Kotido Local Council Chairpersons Abandon Work Citing Death Threats

In short
According to Onoria, the LC I chairpersons decided to abandon their roles after getting several death threats from the rustlers. "Our LC 1 Chairpersons are only holding their titles but they are not active because the rustlers are trailing them,” he said.
Kotido Local Council Chairpersons Abandon Work Citing Death Threats1 May 2022, 10:46 Comments 207 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
