Kumi Clergy Undergo Patriotism Training

Papa Deo Seburimage, the Principle Officer in Charge of Education, Information, and Communication in the National Secretariat of Patriotism, says that they came to Kumi Diocese under the invitation of the Archbishop to share core values and the use of being good citizens working in the church.
Kumi Clergy Undergo Patriotism Training8 Dec 2022, 12:36 Comments 109 Views Ngora, Uganda Religion Updates
