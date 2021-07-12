The Rt. Rev. John Charles Odurkami the caretaker Bishop appearing for the first time on local radio state owned stationed on Thursday to responding on violent attack on Church

In short

Bishop Odurkami, who was responding to issues relating to the ongoing standoff between the Province and Rev. Charles Oode Okunya, said that the embattled priest enjoys the support of several clergies that he noted received training under his leadership during his tenures as the principal of the bible college in Kumi.