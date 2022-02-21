Edward Eninu
Kumi Diocese Struggling to Raise Funds for the Consecration of New Bishop

21 Feb 2022, 18:42 Comments 93 Views Kumi, Uganda Religion Updates
Members of the Kumi Diocese organising committee during a meeting.

In short
Justine Opolot, the treasurer for organizing committee says that budget covers consecration, accommodation and farewell for the caretaker bishop of Kumi, Rt. Rev. Charles Odurkami who has been caretaking Kumi since December, 2019.

 

