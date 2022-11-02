Kumi Leaders Want Defilers Named, Shamed to Fight Teenage Pregnancies

In short
Christine Apolot, the Kumi District Woman Member of Parliament, says that most of the girls have been spoilt by men in responsible positions in the district and Boda- boda cyclists.
Kumi Leaders Want Defilers Named, Shamed to Fight Teenage Pregnancies2 Nov 2022, 10:17 Comments 103 Views Kumi, Uganda Education Health Updates
