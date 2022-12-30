Edward Eninu
08:12

Kumi Stuck With Milk Cooler, Tractor for Tisai Sub County

30 Dec 2022, 07:57 Comments 71 Views Kumi, Uganda Agriculture Local government Updates
House meant for milk cooler in Tisai Island.

In 2019, the National Agriculture Advisory Services- NAADs through Operation Wealth Creation donated a tractor to farmers in Tisai sub-county but the district has since failed to deliver the tractor because there is no road.

 

