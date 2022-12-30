Kumi Stuck With Milk Cooler, Tractor for Tisai Sub County

In short
In 2019, the National Agriculture Advisory Services- NAADs through Operation Wealth Creation donated a tractor to farmers in Tisai sub-county but the district has since failed to deliver the tractor because there is no road.
Kumi Stuck With Milk Cooler, Tractor for Tisai Sub County30 Dec 2022, 07:57 Comments 71 Views Kumi, Uganda Agriculture Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Acelakweny- Tisai Road and Bridge Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) access to tisai island lack of access roads to tisai island milk cooler in tisai
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.