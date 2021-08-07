Solomon Okabo
Kwania Councilors Vote to Reject CAO

7 Aug 2021, 17:10 Comments 136 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Albina Awor, the Kwania CAO, is being accused of swindling 800m shillings coffee fund (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
Eling also accused the CAO of mismanaging the coffee seeding distribution exercise in the district, mismanagement the issue of land for the construction of Aduku seed SS, failure to address the welfare of the council and challenging the powers of the Executive on budgeting in the media among others.

 

