Emyooga was launched in August 2019 by President Museveni to spur a shift from subsistence to market-oriented production. The government set aside 260 billion Shillings to bankroll the program with each constituency meant to receive 560 million shillings
Kwania Dishes out Emyooga Cash to Beneficiaries
7 May 2021
Kwania, Uganda
Kwania district deputy RDC Faheeera Npalanyi Bbosa dishing out money to Emyooga beneficiaries (Photo by Solomon Okabo)
