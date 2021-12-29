Kwania District Councilors Demand Probe into Diversion of UGX 300m

In short
It is alleged that Andrew Omunu, the District Education Officer diverted 300 Million Shillings that was meant for the supply of desks to primary schools in the financial year 2021/2022 under Sector Conditional Grant (SFG, to pay GOBs Investment Limited, a company that was contracted to construct Aduku Seed Secondary School.
Kwania District Councilors Demand Probe into Diversion of UGX 300m29 Dec 2021, 13:18 Comments 234 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Aduku Seeds Secondary School GOBs Investment Limited Kwania District Local Government Sector Conditional Grant (SFG).
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.