Kwania District Fails to Absorb UGX 900m for Recruitment of Health Workers

Despite the shortage of health workers, the district has failed to utilize the funds which could help provide high-quality health services.

 

Tagged with: Kwania Returns UGX 900m Recruitment Money to Gov't Tresuary as Medical Staff Shortage Hits
