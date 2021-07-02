Kwania District Fails to Absorb UGX 900m for Recruitment of Health Workers

In short
Despite the shortage of health workers, the district has failed to utilize the funds which could help provide high-quality health services.
Kwania District Fails to Absorb UGX 900m for Recruitment of Health Workers2 Jul 2021, 10:28 Comments 120 Views Kwania, Uganda Local government Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kwania Returns UGX 900m Recruitment Money to Gov't Tresuary as Medical Staff Shortage Hits
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.