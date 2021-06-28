Solomon Okabo
Kwania District Gets UGX 200m for Construction of Administration Block

28 Jun 2021, 22:19 Comments 120 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
A multipurpose Council Hall, an apartment of Kwania Admin block under construction (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
However, the multibillion admin block construction being undertaken by Oryem-Can Co. Ltd, had stalled for five months after the commencement of the project due to lack of money.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT)

