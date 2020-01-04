Amony Immaculate
Kwania District Launches Massive Rabies Vaccination Exercise

4 Jan 2020, 15:43 Comments 203 Views Kwania, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates

The Kwania District Veterinary Officer Dr Charles Opeto says the exercise will end on the 28th of February. He says that they are yet to establish the number of dogs they expect to vaccinate.

 

