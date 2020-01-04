Kwania District Launches Massive Rabies Vaccination Exercise

In short
The Kwania District Veterinary Officer Dr Charles Opeto says the exercise will end on the 28th of February. He says that they are yet to establish the number of dogs they expect to vaccinate.
Kwania District Launches Massive Rabies Vaccination Exercise4 Jan 2020, 15:43 Comments 203 Views Kwania, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr Opeto Kwania district Stray dogs and cats
Mentioned: Kwania District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.