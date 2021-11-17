In short
Aduku Health Center IV is facing challenges of insufficient medical equipment, inadequate infrastructures as well as the absence of an ambulance which has affected efficient service delivery in the district.
Kwania District Leaders Push for Health Center IV
17 Nov 2021
Dr Nicholas Kamara, Kabale Municipality Mp, Hon. Kenny Auma, Kwania woman Mp visit Aduku HCIV general ward (Photo by Solomon Okabo)
Mentioned: Parliament of Uganda
