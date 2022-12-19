Amony Immaculate
13:36

Kwania District Leaders Push for More Technical Schools

19 Dec 2022, 13:35 Comments 36 Views Kwania, Uganda Education Science and technology Northern Updates
Youths undergoing motorcycle repair training in Inomo sub county (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

Youths undergoing motorcycle repair training in Inomo sub county (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
Samuel Bunga, Kwania District Inspector of Schools, who is currently acting as the District Education Officer says the vocational schools are urgently needed in the district to employ the greater percentage of the jobless youth, and that they have already written to the Education Ministry to lobby for technical schools.

 

Tagged with: Kwania District Leaders Push for More Technical Schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.