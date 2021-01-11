Kwania District NUP Chairperson, Three Others Released on Police Bond

In short
The NUP officials were arrested on Wednesday when they reportedly went to the police at Kwania CPS to seek permission from the District Police Commander Edith Basalirwa to allow them to conduct NUP meetings to mobilize votes for their party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.
Kwania District NUP Chairperson, Three Others Released on Police Bond11 Jan 2021, 19:33 Comments 75 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Human rights Election Updates
National Unity Platform (NUP) party
