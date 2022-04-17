Solomon Okabo
Kwania Earmarks UGX 157M for Construction of Administration Block Top story

17 Apr 2022, 09:55 Kwania, Uganda
Kwania district admin block under construction (Photo by Solomon Okabo)

In short
The multi-billion project undertaken by Oryem-Can Co. Ltd comprises a multi-purpose council hall, different administrative offices, LC V Chairperson’s chambers, and procurement and production officers among others.

 

