Kwania Police Hold Young Man Over Fake Currency

In short
Jasper Oling, the Agolowelo B LC 1 Chairperson explained that upon interrogation, Ayo revealed that he was given the fake money by his colleague in Amach Sub County in Lira district with instructions to buy small items from shops using the fake notes to get change in genuine currency.
Kwania Police Hold Young Man Over Fake Currency1 Mar 2020, 10:45 Comments 116 Views Kwania, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Uganda Police Station Abongomola police Edith Basalirwa Kwania Central Police Station Gorge Olal Kwania District Police Commander Jasper Oling
