Kwania Prepares for Budget Shortfall in FY 2021/2022

In short
Geoffrey Eling Owera, the Finance Secretary attributes the budget shortfall to Covid-19 pandemic which affected local government revenue collections. Eling told council that the district only managed to raise 20% of planned local revenue in the last financial year which was interrupted by Covid-19.
Kwania Prepares for Budget Shortfall in FY 2021/202219 Apr 2021, 15:45 Comments 180 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates
Geoffrey Eling, the Kwania District Secretary Finance and Administration, presents the draft budget before the council on Monday (Photo by Solomon Okabo)
