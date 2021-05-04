Kwania Probation Office, Residents Decry Surge in Child Abuse

In short
According to Opio, they have registered more than 100 cases of child abuse since this year began. Seventy of these are defile cases from Abongomola, Aduku, and Inomo sub-counties. He says that they are working closely with parents, local leaders, Police and different Civil Society Organisations to address the challenge.
Kwania Probation Office, Residents Decry Surge in Child Abuse4 May 2021, 16:52 Comments 76 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Human rights Local government Updates
