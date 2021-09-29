Kwania Registers 5,375 Teenage Pregnancy Cases in 21 Months

In short
A report prepared by police and local leaders from different health facilities across the district indicates that 5,375 cases were registered from January 2020 up to September 2021.
Kwania Registers 5,375 Teenage Pregnancy Cases in 21 Months29 Sep 2021, 20:02 Comments 150 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Education Health Updates
Kwania Chairman Geoffrey Alex Ogwal says police is responsible for a surge in teenage pregnancies (Photo by Solomon Okabo)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.