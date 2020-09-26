In short
Joel Peter Akoco, the Abongomola Sub-county VHT coordinator, says most members of his team are quitting due to lack of facilitation. He says the Shillings 10,000 given to them each quarter isn’t sufficient for them to meet their expenses.
Kwania VHTs Demoralized Over Lack of Facilitation
26 Sep 2020
