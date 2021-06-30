In short
Authorities have announced that the district headquarters will remain closed to the general public for at least two weeks. During the two weeks, the district buildings, offices and surroundings will be fumigated to ensure that it is safe from contaminants which could lead to further spread of COVID-19.
Kween, Kapchorwa District Headquarters Closed as COVID Cases Rise
