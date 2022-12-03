Kween Leaders Want Pokot Pastoralists Off Sebei Land

In short
Speaking during the Inter district security peace dialogue in Kween district on Friday, Geoffrey Chelogoi, the LCV chairperson for Kween district called on the authorities from Amudat district to urge their pastoralists to immediately leave the area for sake of peace and co-existence.
Kween Leaders Want Pokot Pastoralists Off Sebei Land3 Dec 2022, 10:43 Comments 64 Views Karamoja, Uganda Security Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Cattle destroying crops Leaders in Kween district Livestock causing insecurity Pokot Pastoralists to evacuate Sebei Land
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.