Kwoyelo Accuses State of Adding Fabricated Evidence For Trial

In short
Speaking through his defense lawyers on Monday, Kwoyelo alleged that some of the correspondents presented in court recently are new and could be fabricated with the intent to add more evidence to pin him.
Kwoyelo Accuses State of Adding Fabricated Evidence For Trial5 Dec 2022, 22:43 Comments 139 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Human rights Northern Updates
Thomas Kwoyelo leaves the dock for a break on Monday at Gulu High Court where he is appearing for his trial before the International Crimes Division Court.
In short
Tagged with: Thomas Kwoyelo
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.