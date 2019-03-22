Peter Labeja
Kwoyelo Trial Adjourned to June

22 Mar 2019
Thomas Kwoyelo Before The ICD In Gulu

In short
International Crimes Division Registrar Harriet Ssali told URN on Friday that the matter was adjourned to allow judges to participate in a Judicial Summit in Kampala.

 

