Kyabadaza Police Station Received 5 New Officers Two Weeks Before Attack

In short
The Naguru-based police headquarters decided to reinforce Kyabadaza police station following a spate of attacks on small police stations and outposts in several districts. Due to the attacks, the police leadership also decided to merge several police posts to consolidate its manpower.
Kyabadaza Police Station Received 5 New Officers Two Weeks Before Attack14 Dec 2022, 15:58 Comments 35 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.