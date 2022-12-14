Kato Joseph
16:07

Kyabadaza Police Station Received 5 New Officers Two Weeks Before Attack

14 Dec 2022, 15:58 Comments 35 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
IGP JM Ochola. He directed police officers to aggressively respond to attackers

IGP JM Ochola. He directed police officers to aggressively respond to attackers

In short
The Naguru-based police headquarters decided to reinforce Kyabadaza police station following a spate of attacks on small police stations and outposts in several districts. Due to the attacks, the police leadership also decided to merge several police posts to consolidate its manpower.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.