Kyabazinga Case Hearing Adjourned to Next Year

In short
Jinja high court has adjourned the hearing of civil case 177 of 2014 where prince Edward Wambuzi challenges the election of H.R.H Gabula Nadiope IV as the Kyabazinga of Busoga.According to the plaintiffs lawyer, Daniel Lubogo, 2019 is far and he plans to ensure that hearing of the matter is fixed within 2018.
Kyabazinga Case Hearing Adjourned to Next Year21 May 2018, 15:39 Comments 121 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: jinja high court court adjourned to 2019
Mentioned: lawyers
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.