Kyaggwe County Wants LDU Camp Off Kawolo Ggombolola Headquarters’ Premises

In short
Katende says the entire place requires maintenance since it has grown bushy and most of the buildings covered with dust. He also says the sub county demonstrational garden comprising coffee and bananas seated on an acre also requires serious weeding but the king’s subjects charged with the responsibility are currently restricted from the area.
Kyaggwe County Wants LDU Camp Off Kawolo Ggombolola Headquarters’ Premises24 Sep 2021, 19:09 Comments 153 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Security Human rights Religion Editorial
The Kyaggwe County Head Elijah Bogeere Lubanga Mulembya and the Kawolo Sub County Chief (Muchwa Mituba VII) John Katende.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.