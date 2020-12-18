Kyagulanyi Abandons Empty Venue In Rwampara District

In short
Kyangulanyi was supposed to hold one rally for Rwampara district in Bugamba Sub county but his Rwampara team was forced to change venue to Kitunguru playground which is about 70 kilometers from the prepared venue.
Kyagulanyi Abandons Empty Venue In Rwampara District18 Dec 2020, 12:56 Comments 184 Views Rwampara, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
The Kitunguru playground where Bobi Wine was supposed to hold the Rwampara district rally; a few of his supporters remained stranded
In short
Tagged with: Kyagulanyi abandons empty venue
Mentioned: NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.