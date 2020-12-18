EDSON KINENE
13:01

Kyagulanyi Abandons Empty Venue In Rwampara District

18 Dec 2020, 12:56 Comments 184 Views Rwampara, Uganda 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
The Kitunguru playground where Bobi Wine was supposed to hold the Rwampara district rally; a few of his supporters remained stranded

In short
Kyangulanyi was supposed to hold one rally for Rwampara district in Bugamba Sub county but his Rwampara team was forced to change venue to Kitunguru playground which is about 70 kilometers from the prepared venue.

 

