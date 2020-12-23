Kyagulanyi Accuses Museveni and his Brother Sodo Over Mubende Gold Mines

In short
Kyagulanyi who drove for over 30km from Mubende town on a bad road to Kasambya where he addressed his supporters for only five minutes said that it is President Yoweri Museveni who chased them out of the gold mines now allegedly occupied by his brother Godfrey Ainebyona commonly known as Sodo.
Kyagulanyi Accuses Museveni and his Brother Sodo Over Mubende Gold Mines23 Dec 2020, 19:30 Comments 195 Views Mubende, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
