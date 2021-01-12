Kyagulanyi, Amuriat and Muntu Agree On Joint Vote Protection

In short

Amuriat said that now that the campaigns have come to an end, all the attention should be put on the actual Election Day. “A vote is your democratic right and duty. All fellow Ugandans of voting age should turn up in their numbers and vote. Casting a vote is expression of who you want to be your leaders for the next five years. Without determining the right leader, in the next five years, you will has failed your constitutional responsibility,” Amuriat said.