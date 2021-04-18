In short
Addressing elected NUP leaders at their retreat at the Jinja based Nile resort hotel, Kyagulanyi said that they were elected due to their humility and pledges for improved service delivery. He warned that if they choose luxurious lifestyles, they might be compromised to ignore the core principles for, which they were elected into their respective political offices.
Kyagulanyi Cautions NUP Leaders Against Living Luxurious Lifestyles
The National Unity Platform-NUP, president, Robert Kyagulanyi addressing party leaders at the Jinja based Nile resort hotel on Friday.
