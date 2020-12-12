In short
Olenge is the second parliamentary candidate to receive the endorsement of the president of Uganda’s youngest political party in less than a week during his campaign trail for the 2021 presidential polls.
Kyagulanyi Clarifies Endorsement of Candidates in Different Political Parties Top story12 Dec 2020, 17:16 Comments 226 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
Kyagulanyi speaks to his supporters in Pangira Trading center in Lokung subcounty, in Lamwo District on Saturday.
In short
Tagged with: Jimmy Olanya Olenge Kitgum Municipality candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, NUP presidential Aspirant
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.