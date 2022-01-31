Kyagulanyi Faces Criminal Summons Over Alleged Falsified Driving Permit

In short
The summons was issued by Immaculate Nyamwenge, the Nakawa Grade 1 Magistrate on Monday indicating that Kyagulanyi is wanted to answer to a charge of giving false information and obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to provisions of the Penal Code Act.
Kyagulanyi Faces Criminal Summons Over Alleged Falsified Driving Permit31 Jan 2022, 23:43 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Crime Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: affidavit falsified driving permit.
Mentioned: Ministry of Internal Affairs National Unity Platform – NUP President The Nakawa Magistrates Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.