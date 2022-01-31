Dominic Ochola
23:46

Kyagulanyi Faces Criminal Summons Over Alleged Falsified Driving Permit

31 Jan 2022, 23:43 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Crime Court Updates
Criminal Summons

Criminal Summons

In short
The summons was issued by Immaculate Nyamwenge, the Nakawa Grade 1 Magistrate on Monday indicating that Kyagulanyi is wanted to answer to a charge of giving false information and obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to provisions of the Penal Code Act.

 

Tagged with: affidavit falsified driving permit.
Mentioned: Ministry of Internal Affairs National Unity Platform – NUP President The Nakawa Magistrates Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.