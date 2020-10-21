In short
Kyagulanyi described the case as bogus and thinks that it was only brought up to vulgarise and disrupt the pace at which NUP was moving in the run up to the 2021 elections. However, he added it was encouraging to know that there are Judges who still stand for the value of speaking the truth and protect their integrity.
Kyagulanyi Lauds Judiciary after 'Landmark' Judgment
21 Oct 2020
Mentioned: Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine
