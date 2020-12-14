Bukenya Fred
Kyagulanyi Lectures EC's Byabakama over Campaign Guidelines Breaches

Robert Kyagulanyi's Letter

In short
Kyagulanyi has highlighted eight violations by the police in bold letters in his missive to the EC chairperson and noted that while these violations escalate against his party there has been no response from the EC.

 

