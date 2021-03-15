Mugisha James
Kyagulanyi, Nine Others Arrested in Kampala Protests

15 Mar 2021, 14:52 Comments 348 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Polls Breaking news
Kyagulanyi recently announced that he would lead peaceful demonstrations to challenge the abduction of NUP supporters, the trial of civilians in military courts, and the outcome of the January 14, presidential election, which gave Yoweri Museveni a win over 10 other presidential candidates.

 

