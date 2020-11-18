Kyagulanyi Protests Spill to Mbale, Busia and Tororo

In short

The supporters blocked the streets with stones and burning car tyres making the roads impassable. Tororo road, Majanji Road, Jinja Road, and Customs Road in Busia were all in flames since 4 p.m. today. In Mbale, protestors burnt tyres and used stones to block the Mbale-Soroti highway, Palisa road, Republic Street, and several other streets in town.