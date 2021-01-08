Alex Otto
16:27

Kyagulanyi Seeks ICC Indictment against President Museveni

8 Jan 2021, 16:25 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Kyagulanyi Ssentamu addressing a press conference

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu addressing a press conference

In short
The Hague based court prosecutes the most serious crimes that are of concern to the international community. These include crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Although it had been proposed that the Court should prosecute the crime of aggression, the state parties have not yet agreed on a definition.

 

Tagged with: 2021 elections Kyagulanyi petitions ICC Museveni and ICC Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu electoral violence
Mentioned: NUP

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.