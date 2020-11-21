Kyagulanyi to Resume Campaigns on Monday

In short
The NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says that Kyagulanyi will resume his campaigns in Kyenjojo and Fort portal on Monday 23rd November.
Kyagulanyi to Resume Campaigns on Monday21 Nov 2020, 19:53 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi arrives at NUP offices Saturday Morning after he was given bail on Friday
