Kyagulanyi’s Bodyguard Eddie Mutwe Remanded over Assaulting Police Officers

In short
Ssebuwufu, alongside three other NUP campaign coordinators; Stanley Kafuko, Lukeman Kampala and Hassan Katumba were on Monday remanded to prisons by Masaka Chief Magistrate the Charles Yeitesi who read to them six charges of assaulting police officers and damaging a police patrol vehicle.
Kyagulanyi’s Bodyguard Eddie Mutwe Remanded over Assaulting Police Officers5 Jan 2021, 07:16 Comments 266 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Nup supporters remanded in Masaka edward ssebuufu alias eddy mutwe boby guard of bobi wine
Mentioned: National Unity Platform (NUP) party.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.