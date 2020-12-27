Kyagulanyi’s Bodyguard Knocked Dead

In short
I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention -Kyagulanyi's tweet.
Kyagulanyi’s Bodyguard Knocked Dead27 Dec 2020, 18:35 Comments 271 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Security 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: robbert Kyagulanyi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.