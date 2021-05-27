In short

Last month, Kyagulanyi wrote letters to the presidents of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, Alliance for National Transformation-ANT, Democratic Party-DP and the Justice Forum-Jeema seeking to pay them a courtesy call but one month down the road, he has met leaders of only one party. While he met Jeema late last month, its President Asuman Basalirwa stayed away attributing it to a prolonged court matter he was handling in the Constitutional Court.