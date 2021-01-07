Kyagulanyi’s Family Not Being Targeted -Govt

In short
The National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has said that he sent his children abroad because they have been living in constant fear of being injured.
Kyagulanyi’s Family Not Being Targeted -Govt7 Jan 2021, 12:29 Comments 372 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bobi Wine children Bobi Wine family Kyagulanyi takes children abroad USA government of uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.