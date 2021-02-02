In short
In 2016, when the lawyers who were representing Amama Mbabazi in his presidential election petition were looking for Museveni, they went to the head of Legal department in NRM Oscar Kihika who then connected them to Museveni.
Candidate Yoweri Museveni is yet to be found by Candidate Kyagulanyi's lawyers
